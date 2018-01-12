Former Holland Hurricanes player Ibra Sanoh has returned to P.E.I. after trying out for MLS's Toronto FC this week.

Sanoh took part in drills and games in front of Toronto FC staff and management at the team's practice facility in Ontario.

Sanoh said he is not sure what will happen now but he plans to keep playing no matter what.

"I am just keeping my feet moving because I just don't want to stop and be just working," he said.

"I want to keep my feet moving, going to the gym and playing men's league just to stay in shape."

Sanoh was the 2017 CCAA National Player of the Year and helped the Hurricanes reach the ACAA Championships for the last four seasons, but his college career is now over.