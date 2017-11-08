He's dominated men's collegiate soccer in Atlantic Canada, and on Tuesday night Ibra Sanoh was named the best male player in Canada.

Sanoh was presented with the award in Nanaimo, B.C., where the Holland Hurricanes are playing for the Canadian collegiate championship. Sanoh was also named an all Canadian during the banquet.

Ibra Sonah poses with his soccer player of the year award. (CCAA/Flickr)

Sanoh had his most productive year ever, with 31 goals in 14 games this season.

He has been named an All Canadian and ACAA player of the year four years in a row, and was the P.E.I. Soccer Association's male athlete of the year last season.

He has amassed 97 goals in 66 career games with the Hurricanes.

Holland College's first game at the nationals is at 2 p.m. AT time against the Keyano Huskies.