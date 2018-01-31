Toronto FC invite 'like a door to my dream' for P.E.I. soccer player

A former Holland College soccer star is off to Ontario for a second round of tryouts for the Toronto FC soccer team.

Ibra Sanoh was a four-time All-Canadian and last year was the national player of the year for P.E.I.'s Holland College.

And now Sanoh is another step closer to his dream of turning pro.

Ibra Sanoh was CCAA's soccer player of the year last year. (CCAA/Twitter)

He was at a tryout for the Toronto FC earlier this month and now he's been invited to join the Toronto FC team for the pre-season.

It's like making the first cut, and Sanoh said he was floored when he got the official invite.

"It's like a door to the pro side, kind of like a door to my dream. I've been fighting for this for a very long time," said Sanoh.

"It's everything I've been working for. That has been the goal since day one until right now."

He will train with the team for the pre-season and expects to play in some pre-season games.

He will be evaluated throughout, and the team will decide whether to keep him or let him go.

Sanoh said his time at Holland College, and the support he got from his coach helped him get to where he is now.