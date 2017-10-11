P.E.I. government officials are looking into what killed fish in Hyde Creek in Cornwall, just west of Charlottetown.

The dead fish were found late Tuesday and reported to the Cornwall and Area Watershed Group. Provincial officials visited the site Tuesday to confirm the dead fish and began taking samples.

There is always a delay in discovering a fish kill, says Ken Mayhew, and that can make the investigation more difficult. (CBC)

"The challenge is to get in as soon as possible and to try and collect as much information as you can while you're on site," said Ken Mayhew, spokesman for the provincial Forests, Fish and Wildlife.

"Fish can die for many different reasons and our intent right now is to find what the cause was."

Staff from Environment Canada will join provincial officials Wednesday afternoon to take samples of water, soil, vegetation, and fish.

Mayhew said there were about 25 dead fish taken from a 500-metre section of stream, adding those numbers could grow as the investigation continues.

An ongoing problem

Should this be classified as a fish kill, it will be the second reported fish kill on the Island this year, and the second in the last two years in the Cornwall area.

About 60 dead brook trout were collected from Campbellton Creek in western P.E.I. in July. In July of 2016, hundreds of dead fish were recovered from a section of the Clyde River, just west of Cornwall.

The investigation is ongoing in both those fish kills.

The province has recorded 28 fish kills since the summer of 2000. Pesticides have been implicated in 21 of those cases, with three still under investigation. Chlorothalonil, a fungicide, was found in 17 incidents.

Fish kills often occur after a heavy rain, which can wash pesticides and soil off fields and into streams. On Monday and Tuesday 26.8 mm of rain was recorded at Charlottetown Airport.