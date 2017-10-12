Government officials have finished cleaning up after dead fish were reported in Hyde Creek, west of Charlottetown, says the Cornwall and Area Watershed Group.
The group told CBC News 116 brook trout and seven sticklebacks were recovered.
The dead fish were found on Tuesday and initial investigation was done by provincial officials that same day. Environment Canada officials joined provincial officials on Wednesday.
The cause of the incident is still being investigated.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Cannabis chat: Charlottetown MP holds town hall on legalization
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Island crab boat transformed to Arctic research vessel