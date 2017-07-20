EfficiencyPEI, the province's energy efficiency agency, is taking a plug-in hybrid car to communities across P.E.I. in the hopes of educating Islanders about the benefits of using hybrids vehicles.

"Transportation will play a key role in meeting Prince Edward Island's energy and climate-change goals since it makes up the largest percentage of our greenhouse gas emissions at 42 per cent," said P.E.I.'s Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Minister Paula Biggar in a news release.

Biggar said as part of the province's new energy strategy, a committee was created to look at ways to make transportation on P.E.I. more sustainable, as well as helping Islanders save on fuel costs and reducing their greenhouse gas emissions.

The decked-out hybrid will tour the Island starting on July 24. At each stop Islanders will have the chance to check out the vehicle, win prizes and ask questions about electric vehicles.

As part of each stop along the tour, efficiencyPEI reveal how its hybrid vehicle performed in greenhouse gas emissions compared to a regular gasoline vehicle.