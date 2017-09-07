A P.E.I. woman who now lives most of the year in Cuba will be on P.E.I. when Hurricane Irma hits that country, and is hoping her husband will be OK.

Kristen MacQueen had planned to fly back to Cuba Saturday to be with her husband Abell, but with Irma expected on Sunday she won't be going.

MacQueen said she hasn't had a hurricane hit her region of Cuba in about four years, but she, like others in the country, know how to prepare for one.

Well prepared

"In our house, for example, we have an adequate water supply, propane to cook afterwards, when the power's out. We even have the luxury of a backup generator, for the first time, if we get hit," she said.

"I've lived there my entire adult life. I've been through category 4, 5, hurricanes … Basically the most vulnerable areas are already being evacuated."

Two small Carribbean islands have already been flattened by Irma's ferocious winds. The French and Dutch territory of St. Marten has been reduced to rubble. At least eight people have died and 23 others have been injured.