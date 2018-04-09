Outpouring of support in P.E.I. for Humboldt as 'the whole country mourns'

Flags were at half mast Monday at Summerside's Credit Union Place in a show of solidarity with and sympathy for Humboldt, Sask. and the bus accident that took the lives of 15 players and staff of the town's junior hockey Broncos.

The flag is just one way the local Junior A hockey team is honouring the Humboldt Broncos, as the Summerside Western Capitals prepare for an important playoff game. They'll also light up the arena with green, and players will wear stickers on their helmets that read Pray For Humboldt.

"We're all Humboldt Broncos tonight," said Caps coach Billy McGuigan. He used to coach the Regina Pats, and he and other Summerside hockey officials attended the RBC Cup in Humboldt in 2012.

"The whole country mourns right now. This is devastation on a community," McGuigan said, choking back tears. "To see how they're suffering now, words can't express it."

💛💚We are all Broncos💛💚 <a href="https://t.co/zbjWxLEXNX">pic.twitter.com/zbjWxLEXNX</a> —@IslandersHKY

We have set up a site in our building to collect items to help support Humboldt. Please drop by and show your support of love for Humboldt. Starts Tuesday morning. Details: <a href="https://t.co/oLHSo0Dc2g">https://t.co/oLHSo0Dc2g</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/prayforhumbolt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#prayforhumbolt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SsideCapitals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SsideCapitals</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SportsGuardian?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SportsGuardian</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JpsportsJason?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JpsportsJason</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/IslandersHKY?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IslandersHKY</a> <a href="https://t.co/2sJubrXyKd">pic.twitter.com/2sJubrXyKd</a> —@HockeyPEI

Caps players range in age from 16 to 21, just like the Humboldt Broncos, and the team's players and coaches spend hours on the team bus travelling Canadian highways in winter.

Tonight, McGuigan said, he and the players will be reflecting on "how lucky we are ... just that we're able to play hockey here tonight."

'Difficult time'

Hockey PEI is creating a place for Islanders to show their support. It has set up a display for the public at their office in the Royalty Centre in Charlottetown and will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily all week (Friday until 5 p.m.) so people can "show their love and support during this difficult time," a news release said. People are encouraged to sign a book of condolence and a banner for Humboldt or drop off a note, card or book of encouragement. The items will be shipped to Saskatchewan early next week.

'To see how they're suffering now, words can't express it,' says McGuigan of the town of Humboldt, Sask. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The City of Charlottetown has also lowered its flags and will have a book of condolences in the lobby of City Hall for the public to sign.

The Charlottetown Islanders of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey league plan to pay their respects Tuesday with a moment of silence before game three of their playoff series. The team also plans to make a cash donation to Humboldt Families.

At least one school, Stonepark Intermediate in Charlottetown, asked its students and staff to wear green to classes on Monday to support Humboldt.

More P.E.I. News