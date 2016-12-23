The Humble Barber has been denied a liquor license again.

Sean Aylward, owner of barbershops in Charlottetown and Summerside, has been trying to get a permit to serve liquor for two years.

At a meeting earlier this week, the P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission ruled again that he doesn't qualify under its rules.

"I'm frustrated. It's very disappointing. I have a lot of public support," said Aylward.

Spas can get licenses because they offer therapeutic services, but the commission said there is no provision in the Liquor Control Act Regulations to allow licensing of the barbershop.

'It would be great for the province'

Aylward said he will continue to pressure the government to change the rules, and hopes the province will see the benefits.

"Let's everyone make more money. It's economic development you know just in the truest definition. It would be huge for me. It would be great for the province. It would be great for my customers," he said, adding it would allow him to add seven positions to his two locations.