With the recent cold snap on the Island comes a warning from the PEI Humane Society to keep pets protected from the elements.

Marla Somersall, the executive director of the Humane Society, said the cold weather and the road salt can be especially tough on furry friends.

"We strongly encourage people to keep their pets indoors," Somersall said. "If it's cold for you, it's cold for them."

When it comes to letting animals, such as dogs, outside, she said you have to be conscious of their natural coats, their health and how cold it is. Pets should be supervised when they're outside and not tethered outside overnight.

Marla Somersall from the PEI Humane Society says pets should never be left in vehicles during the winter months. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Somersall recommends owners buy special winter clothing to shield their pets from the wind.

"If you have an animal that goes out and they seem to shiver or they're cold or if you know that they don't have a big coat of their own then you definitely need to give them something warm to put on," she said.

Somersall also says pets should never be left in vehicles for any reason during the winter. She encourages people to call the humane society if they see a stray animal or a pet they think has been tethered outside for too long.