The P.E.I. Humane Society has issued a warning for owners to be cautious when out with their pets during the trapping season following incidents of dogs being caught.

Two days ago, wildlife and animal protection officers were called to the Murray River area after two dogs were caught in a coyote snare.

Both animals were released but one required emergency medical attention at the Atlantic Veterinary College, according to the Humane Society.

Humane Society development coordinator Jennifer Harkness said people should reach out anytime if they need assistance.

"We have a 24 hour emergency line seven days a week and you can also call wildlife as well and they're able to help," she said. "And do your research too, you can find a lot of information online on the wildlife site about the different types of traps that they use here on P.E.I. and how to release those traps."