Skip to Main Content
P.E.I. Humane Society drops fee for giving up pets

Notifications

New

P.E.I. Humane Society drops fee for giving up pets

The P.E.I. Humane Society has eliminated the mandatory fee to surrender a pet, but is still asking for a voluntary donation.

Fee was a barrier for some, says Humane Society

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Close to 550 animals were surrendered to the P.E.I. Humane Society last year. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC News)

The P.E.I. Humane Society has eliminated the mandatory fee to surrender a pet, but is still asking for a voluntary donation.

Owners were being charged $25 an animal when they gave them up. Executive director Marla Somersall said the society was hearing the fee was a barrier for some.

"We certainly do hear it anecdotally in the community," said Somersall.

"We also hear it from people who call us desperate for a solution. They can't take care of their animals properly. Quite often we have waived the fee historically. We always have to balance owner responsibility with making sure that we do the right thing for animals."

The change will cost the Humane Society about $8,000 a year in revenue, says Marla Somersall. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

Close to 550 animals were surrendered to the P.E.I. Humane Society last year. Not counting waived fees, Somersall estimates the change will cost the society $8,000 a year.

In place of the fee, the society will ask for a donation.

The Humane Society will be on the road Wednesday, providing residents of Prince County an opportunity to surrender animals they can't care for without having to travel to Charlottetown.

They will be at the Ralph MacLellan Sports Centre in Richmond starting at 10 a.m.

The plan is to continue that mobile service on a monthly basis.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Island Morning

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us