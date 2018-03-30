Skip to Main Content
PEI Humane Society extends fostering time for kittens to 12 weeks

The PEI Humane Society has made some changes to its kitten fostering program, extending the length of time the animals spend in foster homes to 12 weeks from eight.

Four-week extension allows for extra socialization time before adoption takes place, says humane society

CBC News ·
The PEI Humane Society says leaving kittens in foster homes for 12 weeks will help with socialization. (Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter)

The purpose of the four-week extension is to improve the kittens' socialization before they are adopted, says Maryse Perreault, the society's adoption and intake coordinator.

The program places animals who can't stay in the shelter into foster homes. This includes mother cats and their kittens.

"If they do have a mother when they come to us, then they can spend that time with their mother which is also a very important period where she does teach them things and again, they teach them normal behaviour,"  Perreault said.

"They know how to play, they learn how to play and they can develop that during those 12 weeks."

The society has sent notices to volunteers to let them know the program has been extended by four weeks. Those people already fostering kittens have also been notified.

Perrault said the humane society hasn't had a litter of kittens since the changes took effect, but will implement them with the next litter that arrives at the shelter. 

With files from John Robertson

