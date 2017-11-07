Veterinarian Dr. Rhonda MacDonald has raised more than $2,200 for the P.E.I. Humane Society and the Canadian Cancer Society — by shaving off all her hair.

MacDonald's hair was cut by a colleague on Saturday, and it was all captured live on Facebook.

"It's just like shaving a cat, right?" joked Jennifer Harkness, development co-ordinator of the P.E.I. Humane Society, who filmed haircut.

'My small way of giving back'

MacDonald, who has lost family and friends to cancer, saw this as a chance to help.

"Cancer first touched me when I was 12 years old and my father was first diagnosed with cancer and almost 27 years later cancer struck him again," said MacDonald. "This time we were not so fortunate.

"This my small way of giving back."