The P.E.I. government says services to Islanders will not be affected despite receiving news it owes Ottawa $30 million from an HST miscalculation.

"I don't see any cuts coming from this," Finance Minister Allen Roach said on CBC News: Compass.

Nor should the $30 million bill affect next year's budget, he said.

"I know we're still on track for a balanced budget in '17-18."

P.E.I. had strong years in tourism and exports, and Roach said he expects that to continue into next year.

"We're very hopeful we're going to have strong revenues to help us offset this," he said.

Strong revenues

The $30 million is a big number, he said, but "one we believe we can work with."

"The federal government have said it's their miscalculation," Roach said.

"Whether we like it or not we have to deal with it and that's what we have to address now."