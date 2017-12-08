A P.E.I. company that used to act as an immigration agent under the Provincial Nominee Program is taking the provincial government to court.

H.P. Consultants Inc. was not one of the 12 companies chosen as intermediaries by the province and it alleges the government acted "unlawfully" in awarding the contracts.

Immigration agents help find potential newcomers who want to move to the Island and also help find business opportunities for them.

H.P. Consultants has applied to the P.E.I. Supreme Court for a judicial review of the selection process.

In its application to the court it said it served as an immigration agent for more than 13 years and "achieved high rates in the retention of immigrants to the Island it attracted under the Program."

The province "unlawfully delegated substantial assessment of proposals to the Executive Council," H.P. Consultants alleges in court papers.

The company also alleges that the new companies approved as agents, "each has personal or political associations with the government or senior Provincial authorities."

H.P. Consultants is asking the court to declare the process used by Island Investment Development Inc. (Office of Immigration) in awarding the contracts, "unlawful" and nullify the agreements.

The contracts are for five year terms: 2018-2022.

CBC News contacted the province for a response to the legal action but has not yet heard back.

Island Investment Development Inc. has 30 days to respond to the action.