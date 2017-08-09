Prince Edward Island has had the largest percentage growth in housing starts in Canada so far this year.

Statistics released by CMHC for the end of July show a 62 per cent increase in housing starts year-to-date.

"Singles and multis have been trending up," said CMHC analyst Alex MacDonald.

"The trend is quite strong. It's particularly strong for singles."

Single-detached housing starts for the year-to-date have almost doubled.

P.E.I. housing start growth, 2016-17, year to date Single detached Others Total +96% +40% +62%

MacDonald said sales have been up both this year and last, which is prompting new starts, with both being driven by an above average population growth.

P.E.I. just edged out Manitoba for the fastest growth, where it was 61 per cent. Nationally growth was nine per cent.

The CMHC data counts housing starts in the greater Charlottetown area and Summerside.