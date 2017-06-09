An Island man's move to his new home was interrupted by a fire, according to the Canadian Red Cross.

The fire happened Thursday night at a two-storey home in Richmond, P.E.I.

The man was in the process of moving, and most of his belongings were still at his previous residence. The Red Cross helped him with emergency purchases, like clothing and food.

The man wasn't at the house at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.