The Miscouche Fire Department is urging homeowners to leave firefighting to the experts after arriving at a call in Lot 16, P.E.I., Wednesday night to see a man trying to put the fire out himself.

Nobody was injured, said Miscouche Fire Chief Jason Woodbury, but the fire caused extensive damage to the house.

Woodbury said any time residents escape a burning building, they should remain outside until emergency crews have put out the fire.

"When we arrived on scene the homeowner was attempting to put out the fire," Woodbury said.

"I can't urge enough that once you're out of the residence that becomes involved in flames, we can't stress enough to stay out of the building until emergency services arrive to deal with the situation."

Woodbury said homeowners should also ensure flues and fuel-burning appliances are well-maintained and cleaned regularly.

He said that it could be up to two months before the family will be able to return to the home.