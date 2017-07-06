Drivers on P.E.I. are being asked to avoid Route 2 in Dunstaffnage because of a house fire on Sunset Lane.

The police say an RCMP officer on patrol discovered the fire. RCMP confirm no one was in the home at the time of the fire. One RCMP officer was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Instead of Route 2, the RCMP are asking drivers to turn onto Route 6 at Bedford Station and travel on Route 229 (Millcove Road) and Route 222 (Suffolk Road) in order to reconnect with Route 2.