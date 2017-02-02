Planning is now underway for a 120-room hotel on Capital Drive, near the western edge of Charlottetown.

D.P. Murphy Inc., owned by Island businessman Danny Murphy, is now working with the City of Charlottetown to firm up plans for the six-storey building, according to a company spokesperson.

The building would be constructed on a seven-acre site on Capitol Drive, east of Maypoint Road.

The hotel will operate as a franchise of Hampton Inn and Suites.

Construction is expected to last 12 to 16 months.

Contracts to construct the hotel have not yet been tendered, according to the company.