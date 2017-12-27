You can't go wrong with your New Year's Eve party if you have a theme and put anything on toasted bread, according to a local chef.

Miguel Cervantes, executive chef of Mavor's, ​talked to Mainstreet P.E.I.'s Angela Walker about some tips for fun and easy party food.

1. Plan ahead

Plan ahead if you're hosting a New Year's Eve party, says P.E.I. chef Miguel Cervantes. (Suresh Doss/CBC)

Cervantes recommends choosing a theme for your party, and planning your appetizers or a meal around that. When you have an idea of what you want to do, you can start to plan what food you can serve and whether you will be cooking or picking something up from the store.

2. How much food?

If you're hosting an hors d'oeuvre only party, you might want to have five to 10 varieties on offer for guests, says Cervantes. (The Associated Press)

Cervantes recommends having a variety of food options for your guests, aiming for one-and-a-half to two pieces per person.

And if it's an hors d'oeuvre only party, he said, you might want to have five to 10 varieties on offer for guests.

3. The easiest hors d'oeuvre

If you're hosting a New Year's Eve party, you can't go wrong with bruschetta, says P.E.I. chef Miguel Cervantes.

Cervantes said the easiest hors d'oeuvre is bruschetta or anything on toast.

"You could do cream cheese on top of the toasted crostini or bruschetta, then you could do avocado, you could do pulled pork, it's endless what you can put on top of toasted bread."

4. Something sweet

In addition to the hors d'oeuvres, something sweet for guests is always welcome at a New Year's Eve party. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

In addition to hors d'oeuvres, something sweet is always welcome. Cervantes likes to do a watermelon cube, which requires a ripe watermelon.

"Once you cut it down, peel off the skin, you want to cut one-inch cubes of watermelon. Then you make a raspberry juice or syrup, which is one part sugar and one part water. You boil it down until the sugar dissolves, you add a little bit of raspberry juice, allow it to cool. Put in the cubes and allow it to set for about an hour. Lift it out of the syrup, chill and then you have a watermelon cube that tastes like raspberries."

Cervantes said if you don't tell guests beforehand, they're in for a nice surprise when they bite into the watermelon and it tastes like raspberries.