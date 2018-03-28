Hopyard to open beer bar in Halifax

An Island business is expanding into Nova Scotia.

Hopyard Beer Bar will be opening in Halifax this summer.

Co-owner Brett Hogan said the bar has received lots of positive feedback from customers from away.

"In the summertimes there's a lot of people that come to P.E.I. from Halifax and everyone always says 'Oh, open one of these up in Halifax.' So we've definitely been thinking about it for a while, and then we just needed to find the right spot and then we finally did."

Hogan said he will be moving to Halifax for awhile to get it set up. Head chef Jane Crawford will also be making the trip to prepare for the opening.

The is no official opening date set, but Hogan said it will be sometime in the summer.

More P.E.I. News