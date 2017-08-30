The Early Childhood Development Association of P.E.I. is praising the announcement of a child care funding agreement between the province and the federal government announced Tuesday.

Ottawa will invest $10.5 million in the province's early childhood education system over the next three years. A large slice of that money will go towards adding 200 infant and pre-school child care spaces, increasing access to the Child Care Subsidy, and increasing supports for children with unique needs.

Sonya Hooper is pleased to see consensus on investing in the early years. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"I am very excited that we have as a country, and as a province, reached consensus on the value of investing in the early years," said association executive director Sonya Hooper.

"A very hefty investment is being made to give recognition to the importance of quality early learning and childhood care experiences for young children."

The plan will also provide more support to parents who work non-standard hours, and invest in training for early childhood educators.