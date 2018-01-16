Summerside city council voted Monday night to enter into an energy management deal with Honeywell Inc.

The deal between the multinational and the P.E.I. city had been on the table for several months. The vote Monday was for a deal that is guaranteed by Honeywell to save the city $391,000 a year, but it will cost $3.6 million in capital improvements.

Honeywell's proposal came out of an energy audit it did for the city in 2016, and was a cause for many questions and concerns from council members.

Mayor Bill Martin thanked council for its work on the contract. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Monday night a representative from Honeywell attended the council meeting to answer questions, and council then voted to approve.

"When you're talking about spending $3.6 million, to take and extra month or two to clearly understand it, I think that's just prudent," said Summerside Mayor Bill Martin.

The contract passed through council with a vote of 6 to 2, with councillors Brian McFeeley and Tyler DesRoches opposed.

At the December council meeting DesRoches expressed concern that the Honeywell plan was not innovative enough.