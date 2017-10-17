The City of Charlottetown is inviting all residents to take part in the Rogers Hometown Hockey event this weekend.

The city is encouraging residents to decorate their homes and businesses with streamers, posters, Canada flags, hockey jerseys, signs, red lights and anything else they can come up with to welcome the Hometown Hockey tour.

The tour's stop in Charlottetown will be celebrated with a two-day event, Saturday and Sunday, featuring live entertainment, prize giveaways, free family activities, and an outdoor viewing party of the Vancouver Canucks vs. Detroit Red Wings hockey game.

The city hall bell tower, Holman Grand Hotel and Confederation Centre of the Arts will be lit up in red for the weekend.