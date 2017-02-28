The bright green caring meters set up in downtown Charlottetown last May are making a significant difference for the charities who benefit from them.

Downtown Charlottetown Inc. paid for the installation of the six donation boxes in May 2016 as as a different option to helping panhandlers. Money from the meters is split between the Upper Room Food Bank and the Salvation Army in Charlottetown.

'You're putting that toonie in the meter — means you're putting a cup of coffee, you're putting a sandwich or you're putting a pillow in front of someone.' — Major Daniel Roode, Salvation Army

"The meters were actually overflowing — we thought they wouldn't fill up as quickly as they did," said Upper Room general manager Mike MacDonald, recalling the first time they opened up the boxes.

"We certainly learned that we really have to stay on top of this and do our collection on a very regular basis," he added.

Donations feel the chill

During peak tourist times the meters can collect $1,000 a month, he said, noting donations have not been pouring in as much during the colder months.

Major Daniel Roode of the Salvation Army and Mike MacDonald of the Upper Room Food Bank empty one of the caring meters. (Laura Meader/CBC)

No matter what the totals are, the new revenue means more money for programs, the charities said.

"You're putting that toonie in the meter — means you're putting a cup of coffee, you're putting a sandwich or you're putting a pillow in front of someone that really truly does need it," said Major Daniel Roode of the Salvation Army in Charlottetown.

"It's not about how big the donation maybe was in the caring meter, it's the fact that people are being conscientious," Roode added.

He believes the meters are a better option than giving people money on the street.

"When a person is going down the street and someone says 'Hey give me some change' you don't know what the intent will be for that change," said Roode.

'More cash flow'

"It certainly been a win-win for us, it just gives us a little more cash flow to provide services to our clients," said Mike MacDonald.

Major Daniel Roode says the meters allow pedestrians to make a more conscientious choice than donating directly to panhandlers. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The meters are in high traffic areas and are carefully monitored.

Organizers aren't worried about vandals — the meters are sturdy, they point out, and none contains much cash at any one time.

"It's been a pretty substantial amount of money coming in to both the Upper Room and the Salvation Army," said MacDonald, adding the charities hope donations will increase even more in the months and years to come.