Islanders have just under a month left to apply for financial assistance for home renovations.

The Prince Edward Island Home Renovation Program provides Islanders with grants of up to $6,000 for major home renovations such as electrical, structural, heating, plumbing and fire safety and up to $8,000 to individuals with a permanent disability for renovations that accommodate their disability.

Sonya Cobb, director of housing services with the province, said this year the program eliminated it's three-year home ownership criteria, allowing anyone to apply no matter how long they have owned their home.

'That really is a goal for government,' says Cobb. 'To be sure that Islanders who want to stay in their homes are able to and they can live independently for as long as possible.' (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"We really felt that it was a bit of a barrier for individuals that were in certain circumstances," Cobb said. "Anyone who would have a title change to their property as the result of perhaps a death in the family or even a divorce."

Cobb said the criteria was also eliminated to open the program to more newcomers on the Island.

"If we had any low-income newcomers that haven't been there for very long but they're establishing their home and had a need in terms of some renovations that needed to be done ... They wouldn't meet that three-year criteria," Cobb said.

"So we felt that it was a good chance to remove that barrier and make sure we were being fair in terms of accessing the program."

The deadline for applications is April 6 at 5 p.m.

Applicants must have an annual household income of up to $35,000 and an assessed property value of $145,000 or less to qualify. Applications are prioritized based on income and those with the lowest income will receive funding first, the province said.

"We want to make sure that people are really aware that the program is open," she said.

To see if you qualify for the grant, visit www.princeedwardisland.ca/homerenoprograms, call 1-855-374-7366 or visit any Access PEI.