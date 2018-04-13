Summerside man gets 3½ years for home invasion

A Summerside man has been sentenced to 3½ years in prison for his part in a home invasion last July in Borden-Carleton.

Harrison William Snow, 26, and two others — 26-year-old Travis Donald Jay and 26-year-old Jacqulyn Veronica Richard — went to the house to steal drugs and money from an occupant.

They hid their faces. One carried a baseball bat and another a small knife.

When they went in, they got pepper sprayed and then took off in a car driven by the fourth person involved, Joshua James Jenkins, 28.

But before they left, they hit the occupant with a bat, leaving him cut and bruised.

Others received lesser sentences

Judge Nancy Orr held Snow largely responsible for planning the home invasion. He supplied the car and knew the man they intended to rob.

Snow pleaded guilty, as did the others.

This behaviour is completely and totally unacceptable in our society. — Judge Nancy Orr

Jay had been sentenced to three years, Richard to two years and Jenkins to 13 months at previous court hearings.

The judge said there are far too many drug-related home invasions on P.E.I., and in Prince County in particular.

She cited cases in Albany, Emyvale and "many in this jurisdiction."

"I could certainly go on and on and on," she said.

Orr said it's only by luck that somebody hasn't been killed.

"This behaviour is completely and totally unacceptable in our society. People have a right to enjoy the safety and security of their home without have to worry about people coming through the door with a baseball bat or a knife or a gun or whatever."

