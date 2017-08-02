A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a break and enter and assault in Borden-Carleton on Saturday.

Three people, two men and a woman, all from Summerside, have already been charged in the incident.

RCMP announced the arrest of another man Wednesday morning. They believe all suspects in the home invasion are now in custody.

Police believe this man was one of the people that entered the home, and one of the three previous people charged was a driver.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the home invasion Saturday night.

All four suspects are scheduled to appear in court in Summerside Wednesday.