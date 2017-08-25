Charlottetown police have arrested a man in connection with a home invasion.

Police received the call at 12:55 a.m. Friday. They were told a man had broken into a home and assaulted two people there.

The woman in the home was knocked unconscious, police said.

Police later arrested a man for impaired driving. After further investigation he was also charged with break and enter, assault, and assault causing bodily harm.

The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

The accused, a 33-year-old Charlottetown man, was jailed at the Provincial Correctional Centre and will appear to face the charges in provincial court.