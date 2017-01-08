About 40 firefighters from the Kensington and New London fire departments responded to a fire at an Indian River home Saturday at about 10:20 p.m., said Kensington Acting Fire Chief Rodney Hickey. (Micki Cowan/CBC)

A house in Indian River, P.E.I., known for its elaborate Christmas decorations, was destroyed in a fire Saturday night.

As a snowstorm swept across the province, about 40 firefighters from the Kensington and New London fire departments responded to the call at about 10:20 p.m., said Kensington Acting Fire Chief Rodney Hickey.

There was nobody home at the time, and there were no injuries, he said, though the family's 16-year-old cat did not make it out alive.

Car destroyed in garage

The fire started in the garage, destroying a car, and quickly spread to the main house, he said. It took firefighters about 35 minutes to knock down the fire, and another two or three hours dousing hot spots.

"The wind didn't help any last night in the middle of the storm," he said.

Drivers 'white-knuckled'

Hickey said the tanker drivers going back and forth delivering water were "pretty nervous, white knuckled."

"The roads were very slippery."

The house is a total loss, Hickey said. The cause is under investigation.

Condolences were pouring out on social media Sunday from many who recognized the home for its Christmas lights show that was timed to music.