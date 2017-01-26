The Salvation Army is making it easier for people to apply for P.E.I.'s home heating assistance program.

In previous years people had to drive to Summerside or Charlottetown to sign up. This year the organization is holding a sign-up days in Souris and Tignish.

"We're trying to reach out. Again, we only have limited resources to do it," said Maj. Daniel Roode.

"If we can make at least one day where folk know that they can come out and avail themselves of that opportunity, well, it saves them that trip and hopefully it makes it a little easier and a little less frustrating for folk who have to travel so far."

People can show up at the town halls in Souris or Tignish on Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to apply.

Applicants should bring documentation of their income, proof of address, identification for everyone in the home, and the oil tank number and expiry date.