The P.E.I. government has re-launched its Home Energy Low-income Program with a higher minimum income for eligibility.

The program is now open to households with incomes of less than $50,000, up from the previous level of $35,000. Assistance includes:

Installation of caulking, weather-stripping and other air-sealing measures.

Programmable thermostat.

Low-flow shower head.

LED light bulbs.

Voucher for furnace cleaning.

All low-income Islanders who pay for heat and lights, including renters, are eligible.

"Changes to the HELP program will improve its effectiveness and make it easier to access so it is available to every Islander who needs it," said Energy Minister Paula Biggar in a news release.

The province says more than 3,800 Island households have been assisted since the program began in 2008. The increase in the maximum income allowable will make about 9,000 more households eligible.

Changes through the program can save the average household up to $250 annually, the province estimates, while improving the comfort of their home and reducing environmental impacts.