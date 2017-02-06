The P.E.I. Home Economics Association is keeping an eye on calls by the New Brunswick Medical Society to bring back mandatory home economics and physical education classes in a bid to improve the health of residents in that province.

On P.E.I., home economics courses are mandatory for Grades 7, 8 and 9. The course is combined with industrial and computer technology classes.

But Shari MacDonald, the P.E.I. Home Economics Association's secretary, would like to see home economics taught independent of the other disciplines. She also wants to see home economics become a mandatory life skills class in high schools.

"We would like to see more people having more opportunity — and it's not even just in schools — more opportunity to learn about healthy eating and food preparation and I think that would help a lot of Islanders be healthier," she said.

The medical society's call for the New Brunswick government to reintroduce the courses was based on the results of a recently released public survey.