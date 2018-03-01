The P.E.I. government is trying to allay concerns about a plan to expand home care services in the province through a private company.

In February, government announced new home care programs would be provided using advance care paramedics working for Island EMS, the company that provides ambulance service in the province.

Opposition parties are raising concerns over the fact the new programs did not go out to tender, and about political ties between the P.E.I. Liberals and the parent company of Island EMS, Medavie Inc.

No public tender

Former premier Robert Ghiz is listed as a current board member of Medavie, while current premier Wade MacLauchlan received income as a director with the company in the year before he came into office, according to his public disclosure statements.

Island EMS will receive $450,000 from the province for providing the extra home-care services. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"So here's public money going to a private corporation without any public tender," said NDP president Leah-Jane Hayward. "Islanders had no idea this was underway."

Given the fact both the current and former Liberal premiers of P.E.I. have served on Medavie's board, Hayward said the decision to give them the contract for home care services without putting it to tender "doesn't look good."

PC leader James Aylward raised similar concerns. "We only have to look at who are some of the people who are connected with this company," he said.

"I think if we're going to even be entertaining such an idea, some sort of privatization within the health care system, we need to ensure that it's fully open and transparent, and that it's a true tendering process, which this was not."

Political connections didn't play a role, says minister

Government said the reason no tender was issued for the new home care services is because they were added to the existing ambulance contract with Island EMS, which was put to tender in a request for proposals issued by the former Pat Binns government in 2005.

The Minister of Health Robert Mitchell says political connectoins had nothing to do with this decision. (CBC)

"It's building on what we already know," said Health and Wellness Minister Robert Mitchell. "It's building on a company that Islanders are very familiar with. And it's building on a reputation of skilled, advanced, quality paramedics that will provide that much-needed service."

Mitchell praised home care staff working for the province under the public healthcare system, but said "there are gaps, and there are situations that people are not using those systems now. This is another opportunity for them to get that much-needed health care."

Mitchell said political connections on the board of Medavie did not play a role in landing the additional work for Island EMS.

Ghiz told CBC News Thursday he has not lobbied the P.E.I. government on behalf of Medavie.

A government spokesperson told CBC News that the new home care programs were approved by Health Canada and by P.E.I.'s treasury board, but that MacLauchlan was not part of the approval process.