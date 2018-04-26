Skip to Main Content
Holland College tuition going up 2%

Holland College students are facing another tuition increase in September. The Charlottetown-based college announced Thursday it will be raising tuition by two per cent. It said the increase works out to an extra $8 per course.

Tuition increase needed to help achieve 'financial sustainability,' college says

"The tuition increase is just one component of a college-wide systematic approach to balance cost reduction and revenue generation strategies in an effort to achieve financial sustainability," the college said in a news release.

It's the third consecutive year Holland College has raised tuition by two per cent. In 2015, tuition was increased by three per cent.

