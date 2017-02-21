Students at Holland College are heading to the polls this week to elect the next student union president.

This year three candidates are vying for the top job, including two international students — reflecting the growing international student population at the school.

Luke Ignace is a first-year business administration student from the Bahamas. He hopes to inspire change with strong leadership.

'It's all about the students'

"I think it's important for everybody to make a difference," he said. "It doesn't take one person. It takes each individual Holland College student to make a difference. We all come together and have that mindset of 'we're going to do this together'. That's where we're going to see change."

Templeton Sawyer, who also hails from the Bahamas, is in his first year of the events management course.

He said he'll take a hands-on approach if elected president.

"It's my goal to speak to other students, get feedback to what they actually want to make happen," he said. "At the end of the day, it's all about the students. My goal is to make an impact and a difference."

'Everyone feel at home'

Cassidy MacDonald of Cornwall is in her second-year of the events management course and said she wants to see more diverse events that are a true reflection of today's student population.

Students will vote via the internet to elect a new union president. (Holland College)

"We have such a large number of different students at the college," she said.

"I'd like to see some smaller things to make everyone feel at home, or some way for Holland College to make a difference in the community. There's always more that can be done."

​This isn't the first time international students have run for public office at the college.

'Voice heard louder'

Edward Zhakata of Zimbabwe was elected student union president in 2012.

The number of international students at the school has nearly doubled over the past two years — from 112 in 2014 to 220 this year.

It's a sign of the times, said outgoing president Amanda Myers.

"It's fantastic that our international students want to get involved and have their voice heard louder," she said. "It's really great that international students are coming here and utilizing everything we have here and want to get involved."

Students will elect a new union president on Thursday.