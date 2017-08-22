Buildings have started coming down in Charlottetown in advance of the building of a new student residence for Holland College.
The $6.96-million residence, a four-storey building with 81 beds, will be built at the corner of Grafton and Cumberland streets.
Seven buildings will be demolished for the development, including low-income apartments, a Middle Eastern restaurant and an Asian grocery store.
Some larges pieces of equipment have been brought in to take down businesses on Grafton Street.
The demoliton work is expected to take about about two weeks to complete.
Holland College said with a waiting list of 250 students for Glendenning Hall, a new residence is badly needed.
The residence will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units, similar to school's existing residence.
The new four-storey residence is scheduled to be completed by August, 2018.
