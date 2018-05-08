Holland College president to retire by year's end

McMillan joined the college in December 1996 and began his tenure as president in July 2005. (Holland College)

Holland College President Brian McMillan will be retiring by the end of the year.

McMillan made the announcement at a special board meeting on Tuesday.

"It has not been an easy decision to make, because I'll miss all the people I have worked with over the years," he said in a written news release.

"Together, we have done so much to make Holland College a highly-respected post-secondary educational institution."

McMillan joined the college in December 1996 and began his tenure as president in July 2005.

He'll officially retire Dec. 31.

Mike O'Brien, chair of Holland College's board of governors, said the school will act quickly to establish a search process for its next president.

