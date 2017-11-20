Holland College is set to launch new occupational therapist and physiotherapist assistant programs next year.

The college's director of athletics and recreation, Albert Roche, says there's a demand for these positions in the workplace.

"We've assessed the marketplace throughout Atlantic Canada — specifically Prince Edward Island as a focus — but we've been looking at these programs for quite some time," Roche said.

"A lot of our students come into — in particular — the sports and leisure management program and our health programs with an eye to some specialization, and certainly these two came to the forefront in terms of a nice fit for our institution."

Clinical experience

Beginning next fall, a new clinic located on the third floor of the Centre for Community Engagement will serve as a classroom to provide clinical experience for students enrolled in the programs.

Applications are now being accepted for the physiotherapist assistant and occupational therapist assistant programs which will begin in the fall of 2018. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Physiotherapist Jenny Dickson, is already treating staff and students in the clinic.

She said physiotherapist or occupational therapist assistants play a vital role in healing, pain relief and rehabilitation following fractures, surgery, muscle, tendon, ligament and joint injuries.

"Making sure if you have an exercise that's given to you, is that causing you pain or is it helping you improve things? And if it's causing you pain, that physio assistant is letting me know that right away," Dickson said.

Supervising patients as they do their exercises is a big role assistants take on, Dickson explained.

"We'll use them to show and teach exercises and then monitor and check in on how our clients are doing with those exercises ... We use them a lot."

Without the help of assistants, Dickson said physiotherapists wouldn't be able to see as many clients.

Hands-on intervention

Connor Gorrill from P.E.I., is a recent graduate of the occupational therapy and physiotherapy assistant program at Nova Scotia Community College.

Holland College hopes having these courses offered on P.E.I. will result in more assistants staying and working on the Island. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

He's already working at Holland College providing hands-on intervention with clients.

"We can see what they're improving on, what they're not improving on," Gorrill said.

"We also help with like, speaking to them and making sure therapy goes well and we know about safety and what to do and what not to do."

'Applications are rolling in'

Applications for the new courses have already started to come into the school, even though the courses don't begin for another 10 months.

Holland College hopes having these courses on P.E.I. will result in more assistants staying and working on the Island after graduating.

"There's a lot of people that have been looking at specialization within some of our health services and our sport and leisure management program," Roche said.

"They like the rigor that comes with this one and it's under our health programs. I think it will be good rigor in the program, good science background will be required and indications are such right now that the applications are rolling in and we're pleased with what we're seeing so far."