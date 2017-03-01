Holland College plans to build a new residence building for 80 students in Charlottetown, the college announced Wednesday in a news release.

The school said it will acquire seven properties on Grafton and Cumberland streets — across from the Prince of Wales campus — for the project.

The project is contingent on the City of Charlottetown rezoning the properties to be consolidated, and for institutional use.

Hopes to open Sept. 2018

The release said the new building will have one, two and three bedroom apartment-style units, similar to its other residence, Glendenning Hall, which has 186 beds.

The college said if the rezoning goes through, it hopes to start construction in July with the residence ready for September 2018. The total cost is estimated at $6.96 million.

The school said it will host a meeting to share information and answer questions for nearby residents — in addition to meetings required by the zoning process.

It also said when it takes over the seven properties, it will provide current tenants of those buildings with a list of landlords and properties with vacancies.