A 1930s-era building, now the Prince of Wales campus of Holland College in Charlottetown, will see some improvements with the help of the provincial and federal governments.

Upgrades to the building were announced Monday morning as part of previously-announced infrastructure money for post-secondary institutions on the Island.

The upgrades will include improvements to specialized research and training space, as well as more efficient electrical and mechanical systems, which will make the 84-year-old campus more environmentally sustainable.

The $4.6 million project will be half funded by the provincial government and half by Ottawa.