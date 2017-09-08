P.E.I.'s Holland College has formed a Hurricane Irma response committee to offer assistance to students from areas hit by the storm.

The college has more than 200 students this year from affected areas.

"We have a big first-year class of students from these areas, and they're just getting settled," said Holland College vice president Mike O'Grady.

Mike O'Grady says the college is mustering what resources it can to help students. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"We do anticipate that that will cause, perhaps some additional concern among both parents and students themselves. They are thousands of miles from home."

It is expected that normal communications will be knocked out, and O'Grady said the school is getting the message out to students so they know what resources are available to them.

The college has set up a Hurricane Irma information page, for example, for students who want to sign up for information and a way to contact family.

Staff at the international office are preparing to handle extra duties over the next few days.

After the storm passes, they will then see what additional resources and services will be required to help the students.