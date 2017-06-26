Students on Holland College's campus in eastern P.E.I. will see upgrades to the building next year.
The Georgetown campus is receiving $741,768, equally split between the federal and provincial governments, to enhance and expand training facilities for the trades.
Work at the campus will include new electrical, mechanical and building envelope systems. The changes improve student programs and environmental sustainability.
The Georgetown campus offers welding and plumbing programs.
