Holland College's School of Performing Arts alumni and instructors are putting on a concert to raise money to buy much-needed equipment for the school's expanding music performance program.

The program has been growing steadily over the past five years, said Alan White, an instructor at the college who spoke with CBC Mainstreet about the upcoming show.

White, a native of Montague, said the number of first-year students has gone from single digits to "a projected 30-plus" for next year.

With the growing number of students comes the need for more equipment.

Diverse students

Holland College's music program has an ongoing relationship with the University of California, Berkeley, which White said is "one of the biggest names in studying music.

"Through them we've brought in students from as far away as Italy, Russia, Zimbabwe, numerous students from the Bahamas, as well as across Canada and through the United States."

Anni-yah Ferguson of the Bahamas is a student at Holland College. (Laura Meader/CBC)

As the college's program gains recognition, the pressure to produce a high-quality learning experience also grows.

"More space and equipment is really required to operate a world-class facility," White said.

It's showtime

The concert is an opportunity to highlight the talents of the school's instructors and graduates, White said.

"It's a variety show. If anyone's ever been to the end-of-the-year showcases that Holland College puts on with the students, it's much like that, but instead of featuring the students this one will feature faculty and alumni.

The Beat the Winter Blues concert is a variety show featuring faculty and alumni from Holland College's music program. (Holland College/Facebook)

The Beat the Winter Blues show is on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Florence Sims Performance Hall at Holland College.

There is a silent auction featuring a range of items that starts at 7 p.m. Second-year students will provide pre-show entertainment.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m..

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Long and McQuade, at the event, or by contacting any faculty member.

