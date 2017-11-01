Holland College is now offering a new bursary for single parents attending the school, provided by a large donation from Jamie and Tracy Hill.

The $100,000 gift aims to help single parents support their children and get an education.

An award of about $5,000 will be available annually starting this year.

Its first recipient is Amy Smits, a student in the wood manufacturing and cabinetmaking program.

"I want to continue to feel strong and happy, and show my children that no matter what happens, there is always a solution," Smits said in a written release.

"Receiving this award has changed my life."

'We really applaud those who take that step'

Recipients must be entering first year as a full-time student in any of Holland College's post-secondary programs.

Ultimately, the Hill family hopes it will ease the financial burden for single parents.

"The financial pressures students face during their college or university years, coupled with the added responsibility to provide for children, must simply be overwhelming," Tracy Hill wrote in a news release.

"We really applaud those who take that step."

Jamie Hill got his start at Holland College and said he's excited about giving back to the school that's given him so much.

"It's where I launched my career, and I see daily the positive impact it had on my life and work," he said.

"I'm glad to give back."