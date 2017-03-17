P.E.I.'s Holland College got through the first round of the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association national men's basketball championships Thursday evening.

The tournament is being played in Charlottetown this year, giving Holland College home court advantage.

The fourth-seeded Hurricanes came back from a seven-point halftime deficit to beat the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology 113-103.

Trenity Burdine lead the Hurricanes with 29 points. Roosevelt Whyley added 24 points, 12 rebounds and four steals.

Holland College will face a big test Friday, playing against the top-seeded Sheridan Bruins. The Bruins walked past the Mount Allison Mounties in the first round, 91-61.

Opening tip is at 8 p.m.

The winner of Friday's game will advance to the final Saturday night.