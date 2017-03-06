P.E.I.'s Holland College is celebrating another successful end to the regional basketball season.

Both the men's and the women's teams brought home championship banners from the ACAA basketball tournament in Sackville, N.B. over the weekend. It's the fifth straight title for the men, and the third for the women.

The Holland College Hurricanes women's team holds up the banner for its 3rd straight championship. (Holland College)

The women Hurricanes went in as favourites, and didn't disappoint their fans.

In the final versus the MSVU Mystics both teams struggled to get their offence going, and Holland College was down 27-22 at the half. But the ball starting falling in the second half, and the Hurricanes battled back for a 75-64 win.

Men win despite poor seeding

The men's team had more of an uphill battle.

Just 13-7 on the season, the Hurricanes topped the 20-1 MSVU Mystics to advance to the second round and beat Mount Allison 81-70 for the title.

Tyleigha Nelson was named player of the game for the women, with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Abel Joseph was player of the game in the men's final, with 17 points, seven rebounds, one assist and seven steals.