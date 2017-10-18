Holland College has named alumni Melody Dover, John Sylvester and Melanie Wildman as the recipients of its annual distinguished alumni awards.

Holland College foundation board chair Shaun MacIsaac said the 2017 award recipients are all strong entrepreneurs who raise the bar for future graduates.

"They are wonderful examples to current and future students of how graduates have used their Holland College education as a platform on which to build a successful career," MacIsaac said in a news release.

"Each one is an inspiration in their own right."

Melody Dover

Dover is a graduate of the college's visual communications and interactive multimedia programs and is the founder of Fresh Media.

Dover and Fresh Media run the annual Burger Love campaign. (Submitted by Holland College)

Along with winning several regional and national awards, Dover and Fresh Media run the P.E.I. Burger Love campaign, which has generated more than $8.7 million in burger sales over the last seven years.

Melody is also a judge for the annual Canadian Online Marketing Awards, Applied Arts Magazine Community Awards, and the Canadian Marketing Awards.

John Sylvester

Sylvester is a graduate of Holland College's photography program.

His photography career has spanned more than 30 years and taken him across Canada and around the world.

Sylvester's most recent work is featured on a $10 commemorative coin celebrating Canada 150. (Submitted by Holland College)

His photos have been featured in publications such as Time magazine and Canadian Geographic Travel.

He is a four-time winner of the Canadian Tourism Commission's Northern Lights Award for Excellence in Travel Journalism and Photography and his work has been featured on Canada Post stamps.

Melanie Wildman

Wildman graduated from the visual communications program.

After living in western Canada, she returned to P.E.I. in 2015 to launch her wellness company Nutracelle, which has won such awards as Start-Up of the Year and Best New Product.

Wildman serves on the Board of Directors for the PEI BioAlliance and sits on the editorial board for Atlantic Business Magazine for Women’s Issues. (Submitted by Holland College)

Melanie also hosts a YouTube cooking show, has authored cookbooks, is a 2016 Gold winner in several categories in the International Business Awards and also a finalist for the 2017 Mompreneur Awards.

She is also a former Mrs. Canada and first runner-up for Mrs. Universe.

She is currently working with Canada's Smartest Kitchen, developing an new line of natural protein bars and is launching a line of single-serve smoothies.